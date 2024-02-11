Kelce craze sweeps wager trend: Top 5 Super Bowl LVIII Bets in Chiefs-49ers

Super Bowl LVIII fever has officially set in, and with it comes the annual wave of anticipation surrounding popular wagers. From moneyline matchups to individual player performances, the upcoming sports extravaganza is brimming with intriguing trends. A staggering $23.1 billion is forecasted to be wagered on Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday, representing an unparalleled amount. Check out the top 5 most popular bets, exploring the Kelce craze and other key factors shaping the wagering landscape. The 49ers set up a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl against Kansas City after recovering from a 24-7 halftime deficit to score 27 points and seal a dramatic NFC Championship victory in Santa Clara. (Photo by Christian Petersen and JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

Top Super Bowl LVIII Bets in Chiefs-49ers

Travis Kelce Super Bowl MVP win (+1300)

This year, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs has been leading the wager trends. Renowned for his popularity both on and off the NFL field, he's frequently bet on in the player props market. Couple that with the Super Bowl frenzy and his romance with global pop star Taylor Swift, and it's a recipe for even more excitement. As per BetMGM trader Tristan Davis via Fox News, "He alone has 20% of the [money] for the market. He will be our worst outcome by far.” He further added, “Kelce is currently +1300 to win the MVP, meaning a $100 bet would profit $1,300.”

Travis Kelce to score 2 or more touchdowns (+550)

Kelce is getting 23% of all the money bet on the "Player to Score the First TD" market as per trends. Given that he has scored four touchdowns or more in each of his last 15 playoff appearances. Thus, he was successful 26.7% of the time. With +550, that represents a decent 15.4% chance of winning. "It’s fair to say that the Chiefs winning, with Kelce scoring first and winning MVP, it won’t be looking good for us," said David.

First touchdown scorer Christian McCaffrey (+450)

Betting on Christian McCaffrey just to score touchdowns might not be a smart move because he's already known for scoring many touchdowns in both the regular season and playoffs. However, it seems like a good idea to bet on him to score the first touchdown. This year, he's one of the most popular bets by the amount of money wagered. As per the expert trader, "Together, (Travis Kelce and Christian McCaffrey) they take up 40% of the [money] for us, with big and small bets. No surprise that these two are the most popular. They have dominated all season.”

Chiefs moneyline

Put more simply Kansas City was projected to win by +115 on January 28th, according to BetMGM. Thus, if a $100 wager on Kansas City was successful, the winner would receive $215 in total ($100 in initial wager plus $115 in profit). The odds soon shifted to even money, meaning that a $100 wager would only return $100. Despite the point spread, most bettors are choosing to place moneyline bets on Kansas City to win outright as per the trade expert.

Patrick Mahomes (+100) with the first touchdown pass

Another factor contributing to Kansas City's relatively good prospects of winning the Super Bowl is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He might become one of only two quarterbacks, along with Tom Brady and Troy Aikman, to win three Super Bowls before turning thirty if KC defeats the 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl 58.