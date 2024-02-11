Where is Taylor Swift? Track her journey ahead of Super Bowl extravaganza

Super Bowl Sunday is nearly upon us, and with it comes the big question: will Taylor Swift make a surprise appearance? It seems the answer is yes! After wrapping up her tour in Tokyo, whispers suggest she has already hopped off the plane at LA. The 14-time Grammy winner, who has barely missed any of the Chiefs' games, is likely to head towards the Super Bowl venue, gearing up to support her beau Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Sunday night's game.

Taylor Swift likely headed to her Beverly Hills mansion

The Midnights singer made a fleeting appearance around 6:00 PM PT, hopping into an SUV. Shielded by a light blue umbrella held by a member of her team, speculation is swirling about her next stop, with some whispers pointing towards her Beverly Hills residence. Check pictures here.

Taylor Swift flies back to LA

TMZ's exclusive photos show that the Cruel Summer singer arrived in Los Angeles around 4:00 PM PT. People were watching live streams as the plane believed to be carrying her landed. The L.A. Flights YouTube Channel, according to the site, was capturing video of the entire event and managed to catch the plane's landing and taxi to a private hangar at LAX.

The airport runway where the flight landed was beefed up with security, and the windows to private jets were closed. Onlookers believe that someone big is already in town, while fans speculate that no one else could arrive as grandly for the Super Bowl as Taylor herself.

The super fans of the Super Bowl are closely tracking what seemed to be the singer's private jet since she left Tokyo, as TMZ reported. Many Swifties were said to be keeping an eye on a flight that took off from Tokyo's Haneda Airport around the same time Swift was believed to have departed.