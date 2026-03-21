James Gracey girlfriend: 5 things about Kenna Cohen who shared pics after death; local ice hockey team prays for family

Kenna Cohen, James Paul Gracey's girlfriend, posted photos of the two of them after the University of Alabama student died while on vacation in Barcelona, Spain. Gracey, 20, hailed from Elmhurst, Illinois and had gone on Spring Break to meet some of his friends studying there. Kenna Cohen, James Gracey's girlfriend, posted a tribute after the latter died. (X/@CrimeWithBobby)

Jimmy was last seen near a beachfront nightclub, Shoko, and cops later came by his phone. Eventually, divers found his wallet in the sea and after sometime recovered his body from the same area. While police had initially suspected foul play they moved to the likelihood of it being an accident.

Cohen, who posted about them on her TikTok, wrote in remembrance “Forever in debt for having been lucky enough to be loved by the most pure-hearted, sweet, devoted, and selfless soul. I so badly wish I could rewind time, but I am so grateful I was able to witness the last six months of your incredible life. James Paul Gracey, you truly were a blessing, and every moment I spent with you felt nothing less than that.”

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“Please continue to pray for the Gracey family and keep Jimmy’s memory close to your hearts. Fly high, my angel,” she added.

Her post was shared by accounts on other social media platforms as well.