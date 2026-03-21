James Gracey girlfriend: 5 things about Kenna Cohen who shared pics after death; local ice hockey team prays for family
Kenna Cohen, James Gracey's girlfriend, posted photos of the two together after the University of Alabama student died while on Spring Break vacation in Spain.
Kenna Cohen, James Paul Gracey's girlfriend, posted photos of the two of them after the University of Alabama student died while on vacation in Barcelona, Spain. Gracey, 20, hailed from Elmhurst, Illinois and had gone on Spring Break to meet some of his friends studying there.
Jimmy was last seen near a beachfront nightclub, Shoko, and cops later came by his phone. Eventually, divers found his wallet in the sea and after sometime recovered his body from the same area. While police had initially suspected foul play they moved to the likelihood of it being an accident.
Cohen, who posted about them on her TikTok, wrote in remembrance “Forever in debt for having been lucky enough to be loved by the most pure-hearted, sweet, devoted, and selfless soul. I so badly wish I could rewind time, but I am so grateful I was able to witness the last six months of your incredible life. James Paul Gracey, you truly were a blessing, and every moment I spent with you felt nothing less than that.”
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“Please continue to pray for the Gracey family and keep Jimmy’s memory close to your hearts. Fly high, my angel,” she added.
Her post was shared by accounts on other social media platforms as well.
Here's all you need to know about Kenna Cohen, James
Kenna Cohen: 5 things about James Gracey's girlfriend
- Kenna Cohen is 21 and dated Gracey for the last six months of his life.
- She grew up in Atlanta and studies at the University of Georgia, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in human development, as per Daily Mail.
- Cohen is reportedly a member of the Phi Mu sorority.
- Gracey's girlfriend has a part time job in travel fashion sales as a representative working at AFA Staffing, as per the Mail.
- Cohen and Gracey first appeared at the Phi Mu graduation ball in November, a week before she turned 21. A few weeks later, they reportedly attended the SEC Championship college football game on December 6. Later that month, the two also posed in front of a Christmas tree during their holiday break.
Cohen did not go with Gracey on the trip to Barcelona as it was a boys' trip, as per the Mail. The trip was to visit Theta Chi fraternity studying abroad. Reports indicated that while Gracey was there near Shoko, he was seen speaking to a brown haired American woman.
Local ice hockey team, Illinois Senator pray for family
Gracey played ice hockey and many local teams paid tributes after his passing. North Stars Hockey Club IL wrote “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jimmy Gracey. In his honor, we invite our community to place hockey sticks outside with red ribbons. Keeping the Gracey family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Gracey's family includes father Taras A Gracey, a lawyer, mother Therese, and four siblings. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth also offered condolences in a post.
“Absolutely heartbroken to learn about the loss of Illinoisan Jimmy Gracey. My deepest condolences go out to Taras, Therese and his entire family during this time,” the senator wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More