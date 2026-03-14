Kenya Chapman: 5 things to know about man who sold stolen gun to ODU shooter Mohamed Jalloh
Kenya Mcchell Chapman faces federal charges for dealing firearms to the ODU shooter, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh.
A Virginia man has been charged with illegally selling the firearm used in the deadly shooting at Old Dominion University.
According to a press release by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Kenya Mcchell Chapman, 32, of Smithfield, Virginia, appeared in federal court on March 13 after being charged with dealing firearms without a license and making false statements during gun purchases.
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Here's all you need to know about Kenya Chapman.
Kenya Chapman: 5 things to know
- Chapman sold the gun to a person barred from owning guns - The ODU shooter had a prior terrorism-related conviction for attempting to support a “foreign terrorist organization.” Hence, the shooter was prohibited from lawfully obtaining or owning firearms or ammunition.
- Chapman sold a stolen gun to the ODU shooter - Authorities allege Chapman stole a firearm and sold it to Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, the man identified as the ODU shooter who opened fire during an Army ROTC class on March 12. Chapman stole the gun from a car in Newport News, Virginia, about a year before selling it to Jalloh, days before the shooting that killed Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, an ROTC instructor and injured two others.
- Chapman faces multiple federal firearm charges - According to court filings, Chapman reportedly acquired three weapons in 2021, which were found at crime scenes shortly thereafter. Two were found at the scene of a homicide. The third one was confiscated from a drunk after a public incident. On March 13, law enforcement searched Chapman's home and discovered ammo that was in line with the firearm recovered from the ODU shooting.
- Chapman was allegedly not prosecuted by the Biden administration -Attorney General Pam Bondi, in a statement, said that the Biden Department of Justice failed to prosecute Chapman for the stolen guns. She said, “The Biden Department of Justice declined to prosecute this man and let him off easy with a warning.” She further criticizes the previous government and said, “Left-wing soft-on-crime policies cost lives — but this Department of Justice doesn’t tolerate crime, we punish it.”
- Chapman could face decades in prison - If convicted on all counts, Chapman could face a maximum sentence of 35 years in federal prison, though any sentence would ultimately be determined by a judge.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More