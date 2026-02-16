Kevin Durant branded as ‘jealous’ after alleged burner account chats surface, ‘Shows the type of person he truly is’

Durant has been accused on social media of being the man behind the name. In the texts, the user talks to someone about how Sengun is the franchise player but still can’t shoot or defend. They said they cannot trust Smith Jr. to make a shot or get a stop.

Social media has erupted after Kevin Durant was accused of using a burner account to trash-talk both current and former teammates. The account is under the name @gethigher77 on X, with screenshots surfacing on social media showing the user thrashing Houston Rockets players Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun .

The user also took aim at former teammates Devin Booker and Kyrie Irving. In the text, Brooker was compared to a dictator, with claims suggesting he would receive all the credit in case of victories, instead of Durant. The user said about Irving that he treated the user as if he were owed something. Durant had played with Irving in Brooklyn.

‘Get off your burner, stop arguing’ None of these allegations have been proved. HT.com has not independently verified if the texts were written by Durant.

Nowever, Netizens have been blasting Durant on social media, calling him “jealous.” FlightReacts criticised him for using his phone during warmups at the NBA All-Star Game. “Kevin, get off Twitter, get off your burner, stop arguing, stop being ignorant, and play basketball, bro… deactivate socials and lock in for the rest of the season,” he said in a video.

“Why do people do this. This just shows the type of person he truly is,” one user wrote, while another said, “gets paid 90 million to play basketball, spends free time arguing with strangers on burner accounts. this is peak professional athlete behavior”.

“Imagine being famous and still needing a burner,” wrote a user. “Oh my this looks messy,” wrote another user.