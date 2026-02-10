Kimbal Musk in Epstein files: Elon Musk's brother clarifies why he was named, ‘I started dating a woman who was…’

Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk’s brother, has clarified why his name appeared several times in the latest release of Epstein files. In an X post, Kimbal claimed that the high volume of emails between him and Jeffrey Epstein was because of a newsletter he wrote. Kimbal Musk in Epstein files: Elon Musk's brother clarifies why he was named (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo) (REUTERS)

“This post is related to the Epstein Files and why my name is in them,” Kimbal wrote on X. “In 2012 I started dating a woman who was 30 years old. I met her through a friend. Epstein did not introduce us. My only meeting with that demon was in his New York office during the day. I never met with him again and I never went to his island.”

“The reason he has so many emails from me is because he was subscribed to a newsletter I sent out to thousands of people every few weeks,” Kimbal further wrote, before adding, “My heart goes out to the many victims of Jeffrey Epstein, as it does for all who have suffered any kind of sexual abuse or harassment.”