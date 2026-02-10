Kimbal Musk in Epstein files: Elon Musk's brother clarifies why he was named, ‘I started dating a woman who was…’
Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk’s brother, has clarified why his name appeared several times in the latest release of Epstein files.
Kimbal Musk, Elon Musk’s brother, has clarified why his name appeared several times in the latest release of Epstein files. In an X post, Kimbal claimed that the high volume of emails between him and Jeffrey Epstein was because of a newsletter he wrote.
“This post is related to the Epstein Files and why my name is in them,” Kimbal wrote on X. “In 2012 I started dating a woman who was 30 years old. I met her through a friend. Epstein did not introduce us. My only meeting with that demon was in his New York office during the day. I never met with him again and I never went to his island.”
Read More | Casey Wasserman in Epstein files: LA Olympics boss' mails to Ghislaine Maxwell go viral; ‘can we book that massage’
“The reason he has so many emails from me is because he was subscribed to a newsletter I sent out to thousands of people every few weeks,” Kimbal further wrote, before adding, “My heart goes out to the many victims of Jeffrey Epstein, as it does for all who have suffered any kind of sexual abuse or harassment.”
Kimbal and Elon Musk in the Epstein files
According to the Denver Post, there were multiple emails between Kimbal and Epstein related to the newsletter or updates on the restaurant business he owns, and also as a “learning garden” initiative aimed at creating gardens and outdoor classrooms for elementary schoolers. The late sex offender also invited Kimbal to his island in a January 2013 email, and Kimbal responded that he could visit in the spring.
A different email revealed that Kimbal messaged a redacted recipient to “going back a step to just dating,” noting he is “not able to do a real relationship right now,” according to the Denver Post. None of the emails indicate that Kimbal visited Epstein’s island.
Read More | Peter Attia-Epstein row sparks CBS, Bari Weiss boycott calls; TV doctor demands action
Elon Musk was also in the files, seen in a picture with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg that Epstein emailed to himself in 2015. Elon also sent an email to Epstein asking, “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”
In another email chain between Epstein and Elon, the two unsuccessfully scheduled a meeting “with just fun as the agenda.”
Elon recently doubled down on his past comments, saying he did not accept invitations to the island.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she covers US news focusing on crime, politics and more. Her many years of experience include interviews with Hamas attack survivors, mental health experts, and victims/families of victims of crimes who want their voices to be heard. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved pooches.Read More