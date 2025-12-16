Green River levee break: Repairs at Desimone ‘holding’; flash flood warning revised

In a major update on the potential flash flood risk in Washington on Monday, after the levee on the Green River in Washington's King County broke, officials said that they have managed to repair the levee. Representational.(Unsplash)

"A temporary repair has been made to the Desimone Levee and is reported to be holding, the City of Newcastle in Washington said in a post on X. "NWS Seattle adjusted Flash Flood Warning to area of Tukwila surrounding the breach."

Here's a footage of repair work being done on the Desimone Levee on Green River near Rainier Industries in Tukwila.

