Kristi Noem claims cannibal illegal immigrant ‘started to eat himself’ during deportation flight

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed on Tuesday that an illegal immigrant cannibal suddenly “started to eat himself” while he was being deported. The 53-year-old revealed the alleged incident during a visit to the 'Alligator Alcatraz' deportation camp in the Everglades, Florida, alongside President Donald Trump, the New York Post reported. US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem holds up a sign encouraging undocumented migrants to "self-deport" during a roundtable discussion as she visits a migrant detention center, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, on July 1, 2025(AFP)

Kristi Noem claims feds captured a cannibal illegal immigrant

Sharing details about the disturbing anecdote, Noem said that the federal agents had nabbed the cannibal illegal migrant, who started to eat his own arms during the deportation flight.

She argued that the federal agents were targeting the worst illegal migrants in the United States. Noem said she learned about the cannibal immigrant while talking to Marshals, who had partnered with the ICE.

The officials told the Homeland Security Secretary that they detained a cannibal and put him on the flight back home, but the person started to eat himself while in his seat. Ultimately, officials had to get him off the plane and get urgent medical attention for the person.

Noem noted that these were the kind of “deranged individuals” who are on the streets of America. She added that the Trump administration was trying to target them and get them out of the country “because they are so deranged, they don’t belong here.”

The detention center in Florida is surrounded by alligator and python-infested swampland. The facility came up in a mere eight days after the US government accepted the state's offer to utilise the 39-square-mile land for the mass deportation effort. The facility is built on an old airfield site, in Ochopee, west of Miami.

Kristi Noem threatens legal action against CNN

Speaking to reporters, Noem informed that her department, along with the Department of Justice, was looking at prosecuting CNN for reporting on the IceBlock app, which allows users to track activities of immigration detention officials and try to avoid them.

She said her department was “working with the Department of Justice to see if we can prosecute them,” reported CNN. “What they’re doing is illegal.” The threat comes amid the Trump administration’s major crackdown on illegal immigrants across the country.

FAQs:

1. Where is Alligator Alcatraz located?

The detention facility is 37 miles from Miami in a vast wetland filled with alligators, crocodiles, and pythons.

2. How many people can be kept at Alligator Alcatraz?

The facility in Florida’s Everglades region can house up to 5,000 people, according to The Daily Beast.

3. Why was the deportation camp made?

It is part of the major push by Republican states in helping Donald Trump fulfil the campaign promise of carrying out the biggest deportation program in the country.