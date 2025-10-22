Kristi Noem getting $172 million jets during government shutdown sparks outrage: ‘This necessary?’

Secretary Kristi Noem is facing backlash online after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) bought two private Gulfstream jets. The planes, costing nearly $172 million, are reportedly for the secretary herself, and other top department officials as per The New York Times. Secretary Kristi Noem said the planes are meant to replace the 25-year-old airplanes the Coast Guard is using.(Getty Images via AFP)

Noem, meanwhile, defended the contract, even as the DHS has come under criticism from Congress Democrats over the deal for the jets amid the government shutdown.

“These aircraft are Coast Guard aircraft to replace 25-year-old airplanes that are necessary for the mission of the Coast Guard. Congress appropriated the dollars and paid for them in the ‘big, beautiful bill,’ and we’re grateful that we’re able to move forward”, she said in a press conference on Monday, The Hill reported.

What to know about the new jets?

The new jets are Gulfstream G700s. The purchase cost more than three times of what was initially mentioned in the Coast Guard's budget. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard, speaking about the purchases to Business Insider, said “This is a matter of safety and mission readiness. It's well known that senior military officials and cabinet members need secure command and control and rapid long range mobility."

Democrats have reportedly claimed that the purchases add up to $200 million. These jets are reportedly the pinnacle of luxury as per Business Insider. “It's the top of the top top tier of private jets in the market,” the founder of Private Jet Card Comparison, which provides a buyer's guide for private aviation consumers. The likes of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk reportedly own the same model.

While BI noted that these jets have a list price of $78 million, NYT reported that DHS bought new ones for an average cost of $86 million. Private Jet Card Comparison's founder noted that the extra cost likely came from the need to equip the jets with specialized communication and safety equipment. The Coast Guard has G550s but the aviation expert speaking to BI noted that this model is dated, and is not manufactured anymore. Thus, replacement parts are hard to come by.

Meanwhile, the G700s fly faster than their predecessor and covers 900 miles more. It is also bigger and has space for more passengers. While the exact interiors of the DHS' planes are not known, they can normally seat up to 19 people or sleep up to 13, as per Business Insider.

Kristi Noem faces backlash online

The private jets have drawn massive backlash online, with a lot of it directed at Noem. “So we have $40B for Argentina, $1B for Trump’s Qatar jet, $250M (I don't care if it's his) for Trump’s ballroom, $150M for Trump’s golf, $520M for National Guard deployments & $172M for Kristi Noem’s jets - but ZERO to lower our healthcare bills. Got it!,” a person said on X.

Another added, “Homeland Security buying 2 private jets for Kristi Noem's use. The two jets are being purchased through the Coast Guard, which requested one jet in its budget earlier this year at an estimated $50 million cost. This necessary???,” another said.

Congressman Greg Casar also wrote on the social media platform: “Washington Republicans want to spend $0 on making health care affordable, but they support: $200M for Trump's ballroom, $172M for Kristi Noem's private jet, $51M in taxpayer-funded political ads, $10M to promote Trump's Scotland golf course.”