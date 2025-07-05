Lake Lanier boat explosion: Video shows vessel on fire in Georgia, thick black smoke- watch

A boat caught fire on Lake Lanier in Georgia on Friday, injuring at least five people, local authorities confirmed. Hall County Fire Rescue, in Hall County, where Lanier is located, confirmed to local news outlet 11 ALIVE that they responded to the explosion around 7 p.m. on July 4. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Crews found the boat with flames blazing as high as five feet. One of the injured victims was a child and had to be airlifted to the hospital. They were in stable condition while being transported to the hospital, authorities added.

A video showed the boat on fire, as it floated in the lake. Tourists were seen in the video scrambling around in shock at the unfolding chaos.

Here's the video:

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the Hall County Fire Department, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, as well as the Hall County Sheriff's Department were investigating the incident.

Lake Lanier is located in northern Georgia, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. It is famous for its recreational activities and eerie history, including the flooded town of Oscarville beneath its waters.

This story is being updated.