Laura Loomer slams 'pro-Iran, anti-Trump' narrative as POTUS announces ceasefire deal; 'inflaming chaos in the US’
Laura Loomer claims surge of fake AI accounts on X spreading anti-Trump, pro-Iran messages.
Conservative commentator Laura Loomer has alleged a surge of “fake AI accounts” on social media platform X, claiming they are spreading “anti-Trump and pro-Iran” messaging amid geopolitical tensions and news of a ceasefire announcement by the US president.
In a post on X, Loomer questioned what she described as an “AI foreign influence operation,” writing: “Have you noticed how many fake AI accounts post like they are real people on X? They are all anti-Trump and pro-Iran.”
She further alleged that such accounts could be identified by their writing style, adding: “You can tell it’s AI by the writing style. These are fake people inflaming chaos in the US.”
Reactions flood comments
The post drew a range of responses, with users both supporting and pushing back against Loomer’s claims.
Some commenters raised concerns about artificial accounts, suggesting that certain profiles, especially those with minimal activity or followers, could be automated. One user noted that “many of the accounts that you can’t tell are AI… are influencers or have many followers,” raising concerns about increasingly sophisticated bot behavior.
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Others, however, strongly rejected Loomer’s assertions. One reply read, “I’m real… I’m ashamed that you are even allowed to do what you do,” while another user mocked the claim, saying she was “definitely not AI based on voluminous illogic.”
Several comments also shifted focus to political frustrations, with one user writing: “F*** Iran, but also Trump for starting this war."
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Concerns over misinformation
Loomer’s post also sparked speculation among users about who might be behind alleged AI-driven campaigns, with mentions ranging from political groups to foreign actors such as Iran, Russia, or China, though no evidence was provided to substantiate these claims.
The debate unfolded alongside reports that the US president had announced a ceasefire deal, a development that has fueled online discourse and narratives.
No official confirmation has been provided regarding the scale or origin of the alleged AI activity Loomer described.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More