Laura Loomer slams 'pro-Iran, anti-Trump' narrative as POTUS announces ceasefire deal; 'inflaming chaos in the US’

She further alleged that such accounts could be identified by their writing style, adding: “You can tell it’s AI by the writing style. These are fake people inflaming chaos in the US.”

In a post on X, Loomer questioned what she described as an “AI foreign influence operation,” writing: “Have you noticed how many fake AI accounts post like they are real people on X? They are all anti-Trump and pro-Iran.”

Conservative commentator Laura Loomer has alleged a surge of “fake AI accounts” on social media platform X, claiming they are spreading “anti-Trump and pro-Iran” messaging amid geopolitical tensions and news of a ceasefire announcement by the US president.

Reactions flood comments The post drew a range of responses, with users both supporting and pushing back against Loomer’s claims.

Some commenters raised concerns about artificial accounts, suggesting that certain profiles, especially those with minimal activity or followers, could be automated. One user noted that “many of the accounts that you can’t tell are AI… are influencers or have many followers,” raising concerns about increasingly sophisticated bot behavior.

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Others, however, strongly rejected Loomer’s assertions. One reply read, “I’m real… I’m ashamed that you are even allowed to do what you do,” while another user mocked the claim, saying she was “definitely not AI based on voluminous illogic.”

Several comments also shifted focus to political frustrations, with one user writing: “F*** Iran, but also Trump for starting this war."

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Concerns over misinformation Loomer’s post also sparked speculation among users about who might be behind alleged AI-driven campaigns, with mentions ranging from political groups to foreign actors such as Iran, Russia, or China, though no evidence was provided to substantiate these claims.

The debate unfolded alongside reports that the US president had announced a ceasefire deal, a development that has fueled online discourse and narratives.

No official confirmation has been provided regarding the scale or origin of the alleged AI activity Loomer described.