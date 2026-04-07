Lil Tjay shot? Offset shooting near Florida casino fuels rumors; 'owed him money'

Offset or Kiari Kendrell Cephus, the former Migos rapper, was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday. He is reported to be in stable condition but unverified claims have been made on social media that Tione Jayden Merritt or Lil Tjay was also shot in the incident. Lil Tjay had accused Offset of having a gambling problem and ducking out on a $10,000 loan, as per reports from last year. (X/@TommyGoBrazy) DJ Akademiks, a YouTuber, made the claim of Lil Tjay being shot. This was also reported on by HotNewHipHop, an online publication covering hip-hop and pop culture. DJ Akademiks also went on to explain how the shooting occurred after a fight allegedly broke out between the two. He was live on Kick, when he put forward his claims.

However, there is no official confirmation of Lil Tjay being shot. TMZ spoke to the Seminole County Police who provided an update about Offset, but made no mention of Lil Tjay. The rapper's representatives also do not appear to have commented on the matter. Also Read | Offset shooting: Cardi B's last post in focus after Migos rapper shot near Florida casino; first details on suspect The 24-year-old's social media profiles also do not indicate anything about where he might have been. Thus, claims of Lil Tjay's shooting remain unconfirmed. There were also social media claims of Lil Tjay dying after being shot, but these remain unconfirmed as of now. HT.com could not independently verify the claims of Lil Tjay's shooting. Ceddy Nash, a music artist, appeared on video saying ‘Lil Tjay allegedly shot Offset in the butt after Offset reportedly beat up Lil Tjay at the Hard Rock and then started walking off, which is when Tjay shot him’.