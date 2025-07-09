Linda Yaccarino resigns as X CEO: Who could replace her? Is Elon Musk running for CEO?

X CEO Linda Yaccarino on Wednesday announced that she is stepping down from her role, thanking Elon Musk and her colleagues for the opportunity. The 61-year-old had taken over as the first permanent CEO Elon Musk hired after buying the platform, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022. Linda Yaccarino stepped down as X CEO on Wednesday(AFP)

"When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company," Yaccarino said.

"I'm incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable," she added.

Read More: Elon Musk and Steve Bannon feud intensifies with brutal personal attacks; Foreigner vs drunken slob

“We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform. Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai.”

Who could replace Linda Yaccarino as X CEO?

Internal promotion?

Elon Musk might promote from within those who joined under Yaccarino and have media or ad experience. Angela Zepeda (head of global marketing) and Mahmoud Reza Banki (Chief Financial Officer) are some of the top execs at the company currently.

xAI leadership

Given X’s recent acquisition by xAI, someone from xAI’s leadership, like a high-ranking executive, could be tapped to align X with xAI’s strategy.

Read More: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein's list will be top priority for America Party: Elon Musk

External veterans

Musk could recruit another heavyweight, similar to Yaccarino’s NBCUniversal background, to rebuild advertiser trust.

Musk running for CEO?

Elon Musk could temporarily reclaim the CEO role, as he did post-acquisition in 2022, while searching for a permanent hire. The billionaire is yet to confirm his interest.