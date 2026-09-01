Lindsay Clancy trial: What does a hung jury mean? What happens if they come deadlocked 3rd time?
Lindsay Clancy jury says it is deadlocked over her children's deaths. Judge Sullivan ordered further deliberations; a third deadlock could lead to a mistrial.
On Tuesday, the jury in the Lindsay Clancy trial in Plymouth, Massachusetts gave the first indication of apparent progress after four days of deliberation, as they announced that they are stuck in a deadlock.
Judge William Sullivan, who is hearing the case, asked the jury to deliberate once more to see if they can reach a verdict - the second request he made after the jury's announcement that they are hung. But Judge Sullivan can only do so three times - and if the jury comes back hung again, he can declare it a mistrial.
A hung jury means the jurors cannot reach the unanimous verdict required in a criminal case. Some well-known cases include Bill Cosby's first sexual assault trial, the Karen Reed case, and most recently Jonathan Rinderknecht's Palisades fire case.
Deep Dive
In Lindsay Clancy’s case, the jury has told the judge it is deadlocked over whether she is criminally responsible for killing her three children; the judge has asked them to continue deliberating, so there is not yet a hung jury or mistrial.
Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial: Jury says ‘they are deadlocked’; Will there be a ‘dynamite’ instruction?
What Happens If The Jury Is Hung A Third Time?
Massachusetts law states that a judge can declare a mistrial if the jury remains deadlocked or hung after asking them to deliberate for three times. As of now, the jury is on its second session of deliberation in the Lindsay Clancy case.
If the jury returns hung the second time, the judge can declare the Tuey Rodriguez charge - a set of reminders read out by the judge when the jury is sent back for deliberations again. Most recently, it was read during the Karen Reed trial.
But if the jury returns without a verdict still, Judge Sullivan will be left to deliberate whether to retry the case.
“I know that this was a long trial, all right,” Judge William Sullivan told the jury when he sent them for deliberation the second time. “I know there were over 80 witnesses. There were over 300 exhibits. But because of that, I’m going to ask you to go back out.”
Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial: Why is the jury deliberation taking so long? Latest update on mother accused of killing children
What Is The Tuey-Rodriguez Charge? How Does It Work?
The Tuey-Rodriguez charge, also called a “dynamite” or “deadlock” charge, is a special instruction a Massachusetts judge can give a jury when it says it is unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
In simple terms, the judge tells jurors to go back, reconsider their positions, and make a genuine effort to reach a unanimous verdict, rather than immediately declaring a mistrial.
However, it is not supposed to tell minority jurors to surrender their views, but rather encourages the whole jury to reconsider.
NBC Chicago published the details of the Tuey-Rodriguez charge read during Karen Reed's trial.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More