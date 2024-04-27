Look how a woman makes ‘real life GTA’ escape from a parking lot

A viral video showing a woman narrowly avoiding a tow truck that had chased her on in a crowded parking place amassed more than 5.2 million views. Picture shows a woman dodging tow truck in a jacked parking lot (TikTok/hoodlum)

The video, first posted by user ‘Marissa Myrick’ and later reposted by TikTok star ‘hoodlum’ with 3.2 million followers, presents a set-up similar to a quick motion in ‘real life GTA’ [Grand Theft Auto] video game.

As the video plays, Marissa’s voice can be heard rooting for the woman in peril, shouting: “Drive off, drive off, drive off! Go, go, go, go, go!”

The woman's voice reverberates in the far back while she is driving her car into reverse, trying to leave the tow truck behind, which is getting closer.

Despite the lone driver's intensity to get away, the tow truck is shadowing her, moving backwards in an effort to win the challenge pointed to the opposite bed.

Then Marissa’s voice rises above the chaos, shouting at the driver with a fervent “Go b*tch go!” The driver heeds the call, accelerating away from the tow truck, which eventually ceases its pursuit—presumably due to the danger posed by the fleeing driver’s reckless manoeuvres.

The video has since sparked a plethora of reactions from netizens

One commented “The audacity of the tow truck to even keep going,” and another posted, “The fact that he chased her is crazy!”

Others have taken a more humorous stance, joking, “He takes his job too serious lmao,” and “This was personal for that tow truck driver.”

One viewer kind of quipped at Marissa saying, “It’s the support for me. From complete strangers. I love it. Bc I be cheerin' to.”

“Rockstar is now dialling her number,” another piped in.

One chimed in, “So true, i enjoyed every ounce of the tow-truck's part.”