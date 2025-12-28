Search
Los Angeles County gas leak: Major natural gas line rupture in Castaic prompts shelter-in-place, videos surface

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Dec 28, 2025 08:17 am IST

Residents have reported a strong gas smell as far away as Granada Hills, Santa Clarita, Stevenson Ranch, and Valencia.

A major natural gas line leak in Castaic, California, has prompted a shelter-in-place order. All lanes of the 5 Freeway in the area are currently closed.

Crews are responding to a gas line leak in Castaic, California.(Representational Image/ AFP)
The leak was first reported around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, coming from a main gas line just east of the southbound lanes near the intersection of Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place, according to ABC 7.

Authorities issued the shelter-in-place for the surrounding neighborhoods, including Charley Canyon, Hillcrest, and Wayside.

So far, there have been no reports of explosions or injuries. Residents have reported a strong gas smell as far away as Granada Hills, Santa Clarita, Stevenson Ranch, and Valencia.

