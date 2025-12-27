Northwest, DC shooting: 5 men rushed to hospital with injuries, multiple suspects seen driving off

Five men were wounded in a shooting in Northwest, D.C., late Friday night, Metropolitan Police Department officials have said, according to WJLA. Cops were called to a shooting at around 9:20 pm near 5th and N Streets, Northwest, roughly two blocks away from the Walter Washington Convention Center, according to officials. Northwest, DC shooting: 4 men rushed to hospital with injuries, multiple suspects seen driving off(Pexel - representational image)

According to police, multiple suspects drove off in a black Honda Accord with D.C. tags. They were last seen in the 1200 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

The five victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials believe the shooting was targeted.

An investigation is underway.

Videos surface

Videos surfacing on X show authorities at the scene. Take a look:

The DC Police Department initially said there were four victims. However, they later shared an update saying five men have been shot.

“Alert: Shooting investigation in the area of 5th and N Street, NW. Preliminarily, four adult male victims have been located conscious and breathing. Lookout for multiple suspects who fled in a dark colored 4 door sedan,” theDC Police Department wrote on X.

They later said in an update, "Five adult males were injured in this incident. All five were taken to area hospitals conscious and breathing. The incident remains under investigation.

Cops have urged anyone with information about the incident to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.