Los Angeles earthquake: Tremors felt in Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and Ventura as quake strikes Malibu
ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 17, 2025 09:21 AM IST
A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu in California. Tremors were felt in Los Angeles, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and Ventura.
A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu, California, on Sunday night. Tremors were felt across Los Angeles, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit 10 kilometers northwest of Malibu at 11:17 p.m. at a depth of 14 kilometers.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information