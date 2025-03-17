Menu Explore
Los Angeles earthquake: Tremors felt in Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and Ventura as quake strikes Malibu

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 17, 2025 09:21 AM IST

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu in California. Tremors were felt in Los Angeles, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and Ventura.

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu, California, on Sunday night. Tremors were felt across Los Angeles, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit 10 kilometers northwest of Malibu at 11:17 p.m. at a depth of 14 kilometers.

Earthquake strikes California, tremors felt in Malibu, Los Angeles. Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley.(Unsplash)
Earthquake strikes California, tremors felt in Malibu, Los Angeles. Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley.(Unsplash)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
