Los Angeles earthquake: Tremors felt in Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and Ventura as quake strikes Malibu

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Malibu, California, on Sunday night. Tremors were felt across Los Angeles, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Ventura, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit 10 kilometers northwest of Malibu at 11:17 p.m. at a depth of 14 kilometers. Earthquake strikes California, tremors felt in Malibu, Los Angeles. Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley.(Unsplash)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information