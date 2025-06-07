Los Angeles ICE raids: Videos show police in riot gear tackling protestors

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on Friday conducted a series of raids across Los Angeles, leading to protests erupting across the city and police enforcing riot-control measures against the demonstrators. LAPD were deployed in riot gear to control crowds after ICE conducted raids in the city(AP)

The raids reportedly led to dozens of arrests, with crowds attempting to halt vans taking away detainees. Video footage showed ICE agents near a Home Depot in LA, sprinting to arrest people as a a part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

In a video posted on X, officers from the LAPD were seen in riot gear to control crowds and assist agents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) who had been blocked by demonstrators rallying outside a federal detention centre.

The officers were seen using munitions and tackling protestors, reportedly making at least one arrest. Smoke grenades were reportedly thrown near the crowds and pepper spray was used as the federal officers attempted to clear the area.

The officials had stated that the protest outside the federal building constituted unlawful assembly and warned that those who did not disperse would be detained.

During a press conference, Angelica Salas, executive director for the Coalition of Humane Immigrant Rights, said at least 45 people were arrested without warrants.

“Our community is under attack and is being terrorized. These are workers, these are fathers, these are mothers, and this has to stop. Immigration enforcement that is terrorizing our families throughout this country and picking up our people that we love must stop now,” Salas said, as quoted by The Guardian.

California senate president Mike McGuire stated, "The ICE raids we’re seeing across LA County today are ruthless, indiscriminate and are designed to instill terror into the lives of Californians. America must put a stop to these fascist tactics. We call for an immediate release of SEIU State Council President David Huerta who was violently thrown to the ground and is now being detained by ICE. We are better than this and every American should be alarmed."