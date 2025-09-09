Los Coches fire: Live map and evacuation updates as blaze rages in Lakeside, California

UPDATE: Forward progress on the “Coach Fire” has been halted at 5.3 acres, and the blaze is now 5% contained, CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire confirmed in a post on X. According to incident command, previously requested hand crews have been canceled. A massive fire is currently burning near Los Coches in Lakeside, California.(Representational Image/ REUTERS)

The fire broke out Monday afternoon near Los Coches in Lakeside, California. Videos shared on social media showed firefighting aircraft working to contain the flames near Highway 8 Business.

Residents and witnesses took to social media to share live updates as the situation unfolded.

One resident wrote on Facebook, “Does even one know what’s going on right now? Seven, correction 8 CHP’s, a fire trucks and 2 fire chiefs trucks just flew up Los Coches Rd going East!"

Another added, “Lakeside friends: heads up, there's a fire burning at a mobile home park near Los Coches and I-8 business- Monterey Mobile Home Lodge. This is my view from the Walmart side of the freeway. Strong smoke smell, the fire is blowing toward our side of the freeway and there are about 5 planes and helicopters shuttling water and retardent onto it right now, flying over our house in Johnstown. We just heard some kind of explosion, too. lots of sirens, they're on it.”

ORIGINAL STORY: A massive fire is currently burning near Los Coches in Lakeside, California, prompting evacuation orders for several areas.

CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire said firefighters are “at scene with cooperators of a vegetation fire north of Interstate 8 at Los Coches Rd in Lakeside. Fire is 10 acres, moderate rate of spread with structures immediately threatened. Evacuations in progress; please leave the immediate area.”

Evacuation Warnings

Evacuation Warnings have been issued for the following zones: SDC-1680, SDC-1681, SDC-1682, SDC-1685, SDC-1686, SDC-1770, and SDC-1774.

Viejas Casino, located at 5000 Willows Road in Alpine, CA, is open as an evacuation center for those needing shelter.

San Diego Sheriff wrote on X, “A brush fire is burning near Highway 8 Business and Los Coches Road in Lakeside. An EVACUATION ORDER is in place for the shaded areas in red shown in the maps below. It means everyone in the impacted areas must leave immediately. If you feel you are in danger, GO!”

For detailed information, see the evacuation map.