Nathan Hale Elementary School in Chicago is under fire for allegedly refusing to condemn or fire a teacher who was seen in a viral video seemingly mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination at a ‘No Kings’ protest. The elementary school teacher was identified on social media as Lucy Martinez, who was seen giving a buIIet in the neck gesture to a Charlie Kirk fan at a ‘No Kings’ protest. Lucy Martinez row: Did Chicago school issue statement supporting teacher who mocked Charlie Kirk's murder? What we know(that84bullnose/Instagram)

A purported letter doing the rounds on X shows the school principal’s lukewarm response to the teacher’s actions. However, the school has not confirmed the authenticity of the letter, and HindustanTimes.com cannot independently verify if the letter was indeed sent by school principal Dawn Iles-Gomez.

Read More | Is Tyler Robinson autistic? Viral video sparks theory after Charlie Kirk's murder

The letter said, without naming the teacher, that she had participated in a community protest “not affiliated with Nathan Hale Elementary School or the district.” “During the event, tensions rose when individuals drove by the protest attempting to provoke participants,” the letter read. “In a moment of emotion, one of our teachers responded in a way that does not reflect the professionalism and respect we expect from our staff. While this incident took place off school grounds and outside of school hours, I have spoken directly with the teacher involved, and the matter has been addressed internally.”

The principal added in the purported letter, “We recognize that these are difficult times in our community and that emotions often run high when people feel strongly about important issues. Our priority remains fostering understanding, empathy, and respect – both inside and outside the classroom. We remain focused on what truly matters; supporting our students, families, and staff in a safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environment.”

The woman was identified as Martinez on social media, but has not been officially named. It remains unclear if she was fired or whether she faced any disciplinary action.

Charlie Kirk spokesman speaks out

Meanwhile, Kirk spokesman Andrew Kolvet took to X to share an email school principal Iles-Gomez allegedly shared with staff, and parents of students. The content of this letter evokes a similar sentiment to the other letter that is being circulated, but both are worded differently.

Read More | Charlie Kirk's murder ‘part of a larger effort’? FBI probing groups that may have 'aided and abetted’ Tyler Robinson

Kolvet, who served as executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, shared a photo of the letter, captioning it, “A parent from Nathan Hale Elementary School in Chicago, where Lucy Martinez remains employed, just forwarded this email to us from the school Principal Iles-Gomez. This parent is LIVID that the school is making Martinez out to be a victim without even acknowledging her vile behavior.”

He added, “It’s simple Nathan Hale and Principal Iles-Gomez: Fire Lucy Martinez for mocking Charlie’s murder, and the attention will subside. We will cheer you on! She failed life’s pop quiz and has no business being around children.”

The letter, addressed to “Hale Families and Staff,” says that it was being written after social media posts included “potentially threatening language to a staff member.” It said that an investigation into the situation is being carried out by the Chicago Police Department.

“I know that this has been an unsettling day for many in our school community, but I want to assure everyone that learning is continuing to move forward for all students. Our school day was uneventful, and we look forward to welcoming all of our children back to class as normal tomorrow.”

The principal added that the school’s website and X account “remain paused” because of “the use of inappropriate language by individuals not connected to Hale.” The pages will be restored soon, the letter added. It was signed off by Principal Iles-Gomez.

Upon checking, HindustanTimes.com found that the school’s website is indeed down.

(haleschool.org)

In a statement after the incident, Chicago Public Schools said, according to the New York Post, that it “remains committed to creating and maintaining a welcoming, safe and inclusive teaching and learning environment, free from harassment, bias, or harm of any kind.”

“While CPS does not comment on specific personnel matters the District follows a consistent process when allegations of misconduct are reported. Employees found to have violated Board policy are subject to disciplinary action,” the statement added.

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.