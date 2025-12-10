Luigi Mangione's encounter with cops at Pennsylvania McDonald’s before arrest seen in chilling new footage | Watch

New footage released Tuesday, December 9, reveals the moment cops confronted UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione at a McDonald’s before he was taken into custody. A Pennsylvania officer asked the Ivy League grad to pull down his face mask, and revealed him as the wanted suspect. Luigi Mangione's encounter with cops at Pennsylvania McDonald’s before arrest seen in chilling new footage(Manhattan DA Office)

The video, released on the one-year anniversary of Mangione’s arrest, shows Altoona Police Officer Joseph Detwiler approaching the suspect at a corner table inside the local fast-food joint on December 9, 2024, and asking him to reveal his full face. Mangione promptly complies, but lies about his name, claiming he is Mark Rosario, the video shows.

What does the video show?

The footage was recorded on the bodycam from another cop, Tyler Frye. It was released as part of a Manhattan proceeding in the case.

“Someone called, they thought you were suspicious,” Detwiler tells Mangione — who replies, “Oh, I’m sorry, um.”

Mangione was taken into custody at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9 last year after an employee reportedly alerted cops. At the time, police had launched a massive manhunt for the suspect and had sought the public’s help.

Detwiler tells Mangione that the caller “thought you looked like someone,” asking him for ID. The suspect then hands over a New Jersey ID with his face on it, but under the fake name.

The video shows the officer handing the ID card to Frye, who relays the information on it over the radio to their department.

The bodycam footage was released on the fifth day of a pretrial hearing to determine if evidence collected by the Altoona police can be shown at Mangione’s Manhattan murder trial. The video of police and Mangione’s encounter was viewed in Manhattan court last week before it was released to the public.

The video shown in court shows police grill Mangione at the McDonald’s, asking him if he had been to New York recently and why he lied about his real name. “You’re under official police investigation,” a cop can be heard telling Mangione as he sits in a chair, staring at the floor. “If you give us false name again, you will be arrested for false identification.”

Mangione allegedly shot Thompson dead on a sidewalk in Midtown. He is facing a slew of charges, including murder and gun possession.