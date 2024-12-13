Luigi Mangione's lawyer reveals why alleged CEO killer had public outburst, ‘He never had any…’

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione had a meltdown outside the courthouse because he was reportedly “irritated” as there was no lawyer to support him. The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate went berserk while being dragged inside a Pennsylvania courthouse by law enforcement officials this week. Luigi Mangione's lawyer reveals why alleged CEO killer had public outburst (REUTERS/Matthew Hatcher TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)(REUTERS)

Mangione’s lawyer, Thomas Dickey, said that his client had not expressed his frustration to anybody after his arrest from a Pennsylvania McDonald’s. During his public outburst, Mangione yelled at reporters who had gathered outside while he was being rushed into the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, by police.

“He’s irritated, agitated about what’s happening to him and what he’s being accused of,” Dickey told CNN on Wednesday, December 11. “He never had any legal representation until he walked into that building yesterday.”

“It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and the lived experience!” Mangione was heard yelling during his outburst.

Dickey, a Pennsylvania-based lawyer, said he is the one who worked with Mangione inside the courthouse and calmed him down. “I talked to him … look at the difference between when he went in and when he came out … now he has a spokesperson and someone that’s going to fight for him,” he said.

‘Those two sciences, in and of themselves, have come under some criticism’

Police reportedly found a 3D-printed pistol, 3D-printed silencer, a loaded Glock magazine and multiple fake IDs in Mangione’s backpack, along with the two-and-a-half-page manifesto addressed to “the Feds”. The ballistics from the ghost gun matched the shell casings found at the crime scene, as per reports. Mangione’s fingerprints matched a water bottle and a granola wrapper that were found near the scene of the murder.

Appearing on CNN’s ‘Erin Burnett Out Front,’ Dickey said he was sceptical about the NYPD’s evidence gathering. He also expressed his wish to view the fingerprint and gun ballistic evidence.

“Those two sciences, in and of themselves, have come under some criticism in the past, relative to their credibility, their truthfulness, their accuracy, however you want to do it,” Dickey said.

Mangione’s defense team reportedly wants to know how the samples and results were collected, and is hoping to view the evidence, before its own “experts” take a look at the data before it “challenge[s] its admissibility and challenge[s] the accuracy of those results.”

Mangione is facing a slew of charges, including murder and gun possession. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. While Dickey urged the court to allow his client to be let out on bail, it was denied at an extradition hearing this week.