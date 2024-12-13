Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Luigi Mangione's lawyer reveals why alleged CEO killer had public outburst, ‘He never had any…’

BySumanti Sen
Dec 13, 2024 11:38 AM IST

Luigi Mangione's lawyer has revealed why his client went berserk while being dragged inside a Pennsylvania courthouse by law enforcement officials this week.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione had a meltdown outside the courthouse because he was reportedly “irritated” as there was no lawyer to support him. The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate went berserk while being dragged inside a Pennsylvania courthouse by law enforcement officials this week.

Luigi Mangione's lawyer reveals why alleged CEO killer had public outburst (REUTERS/Matthew Hatcher TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)(REUTERS)
Luigi Mangione's lawyer reveals why alleged CEO killer had public outburst (REUTERS/Matthew Hatcher TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)(REUTERS)

Mangione’s lawyer, Thomas Dickey, said that his client had not expressed his frustration to anybody after his arrest from a Pennsylvania McDonald’s. During his public outburst, Mangione yelled at reporters who had gathered outside while he was being rushed into the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, by police. 

“He’s irritated, agitated about what’s happening to him and what he’s being accused of,” Dickey told CNN on Wednesday, December 11. “He never had any legal representation until he walked into that building yesterday.”

“It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and the lived experience!” Mangione was heard yelling during his outburst.

Dickey, a Pennsylvania-based lawyer, said he is the one who worked with Mangione inside the courthouse and calmed him down. “I talked to him … look at the difference between when he went in and when he came out … now he has a spokesperson and someone that’s going to fight for him,” he said.

‘Those two sciences, in and of themselves, have come under some criticism’

Police reportedly found a 3D-printed pistol, 3D-printed silencer, a loaded Glock magazine and multiple fake IDs in Mangione’s backpack, along with the two-and-a-half-page manifesto addressed to “the Feds”. The ballistics from the ghost gun matched the shell casings found at the crime scene, as per reports. Mangione’s fingerprints matched a water bottle and a granola wrapper that were found near the scene of the murder.

Appearing on CNN’s ‘Erin Burnett Out Front,’ Dickey said he was sceptical about the NYPD’s evidence gathering. He also expressed his wish to view the fingerprint and gun ballistic evidence.

“Those two sciences, in and of themselves, have come under some criticism in the past, relative to their credibility, their truthfulness, their accuracy, however you want to do it,” Dickey said.

Mangione’s defense team reportedly wants to know how the samples and results were collected, and is hoping to view the evidence, before its own “experts” take a look at the data before it “challenge[s] its admissibility and challenge[s] the accuracy of those results.”

Mangione is facing a slew of charges, including murder and gun possession. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. While Dickey urged the court to allow his client to be let out on bail, it was denied at an extradition hearing this week.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On