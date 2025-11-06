MacKenzie Scott donates $80 million to Howard University in ‘one of the single largest contributions’ in its history

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $80 million to Howard University on Monday, November 3, 2025, in one of the biggest gifts to a historically Black college and university (HBCU), reports USA Today. The 55-year-old, who reduced her stake in ex-husband Jeff Bezos’ company Amazon by 58 million shares, has donated $132 million in total since 2020 to the nation’s top HBCU, per The Dig, Howard University's news blog. FILE - Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $132 million total since 2020 to Howard University.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Also read: Demi Moore stuns in Balenciaga as she gets honored at 2025 Glamour Women of the Year Awards

MacKenzie Scott donates $80 million to Howard University

Howard University showed gratitude to MacKenzie Scott after the novelist donated $80 million to the private, historically Black institution in Washington, DC. The school said Scott’s donation was “one of the single largest contributions in the University’s history” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This historic investment will strengthen student aid, support infrastructure improvements, advance research and health sciences, and sustain our mission of truth and service for generations to come,” the school added.

Also read: Definitely not on Taylor Swift's wedding list': Internet hates Sydney Sweeney-Scooter Braun's Central Park romance

Howard University’s plans for Scott's gift

According to USA Today, Howard’s College of Medicine will get a $17 million investment, some of which will go towards building a new academic medical centre. Financially needy students will also benefit from Scott’s donation. Additionally, the donation will support renovation projects and a reserve budget to address potential roadblocks.

The school said that recent changes to federal funding for college students have made it important “for the university and its donors to provide financial assistance to the talented students”.

According to Forbes, Howard University is the nation’s top HBCU. On the other hand, US News and World Report recently heaped praises on the institution’s programs in business, computer science, economics, psychology, and criminal and constitutional law.

MacKenzie Scott reduced her stake in Amazon by 58 million shares, worth an estimated $12.6 billion, over the last year, as per The Independent.

FAQs

How much money did MacKenzie Scott donate to Howard University?

MacKenzie Scott gave away $80 million to Howard University.

When did MacKenzie Scott end her marriage with Jeff Bezos?

MacKenzie Scott ended her 25-year marriage with Jeff Bezos in January 2019.

How old is MacKenzie Scott?

MacKenzie Scott is 55 years old.

Did MacKenzie Scott reduce her stake in Amazon?

Yes, MacKenzie Scott reduced her stake in Amazon by 58 million shares, worth an estimated $12.6 billion.