Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks: Here are the best viewing spots in NYC

Every year, Americans flock to New York City to witness the grand Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks display. The renowned event is free of cost for everyone, meaning anyone can watch the night sky dazzle this Thursday. For the first time since 2013, the July 4th fireworks will be launched from the barges on the Hudson River between 14th and 34th Street. Here are the best viewing spots in New York City:

Free public viewing areas

Several public viewing areas with elevated platforms will also be available across Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, subject to limited capacity.

Manhattan:

1st Avenue and East 42nd Street 1st Avenue and East 34th Street 1st Avenue and East 20th Street

Queens:

Gantry Plaza State Park

Brooklyn:

Transmitter Park Newton Barge Playground Marsha P. Johnson State Park

Macy's fireworks entry points:

Christopher Street and Washington Street West 11th Street and Washington Street West 12th Street and Washington Street West 29th Street and 11th Avenue West 40th Street and 11th Avenue

Hudson Yards' Edge Observation Deck

You can watch the dazzling show from the Edge Observation Deck at the Hudson Yards, where a free viewing party will be held this Fourth of July. The event will take place at Public Square and Gardens, allowing visitors to witness the Hudson River fireworks display along with a live broadcast on the 30-foot Big Screen.

One World Observatory

One World Trade Centre, NYC's tallest building, is selling tickets for the fireworks display on Thursday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Prices start from $70 and include a $15 voucher to the gift shop, café, and cash bars on Independence Day.

4th of July Cruises

The 4th of July cruises can be likened to front-row seats at a concert, considering the fireworks will be launched from the Hudson River. Event Cruises is offering four cruises on Thursday, the prices of which range between $99 and $309. Two of the cruise options provide over three hours of sailing along with access to the best possible fireworks viewing spots.