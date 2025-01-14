‘MAGA Granny’ gets praise from netizens for declaring ‘will refuse a pardon from felon Trump'; Who is Pamela Hemphill?

After being detained for her involvement in the January 6 riot, a 71-year-old former “MAGA Granny” has turned against President-elect Donald Trump, stating that she would not accept a pardon if he fulfils the promise of clemency for many offenders. Pamela Hemphill received a two-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to one felony count of parading, protesting, or picketing inside the Capitol building.(AP)

Pamela Hemphill, a retired drug abuse counselor who supported Trump in 2016 and 2020, received a ticket to the “Stop the Steal” event and went inside the Capitol that day.

Later, the FBI released photos of the Idaho native inside the Capitol during the rioting.

Hemphill received a two-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to one felony count of parading, protesting, or picketing inside the Capitol building.

However, the grandma now refers to the MAGA movement as a “cult” and likens Trump to “his friend Jeffrey Epstein,”as per Daily Mail.

MAGA Granny declares ‘will refuse a pardon from felon Trump’

During his election campaign, Trump declared he would act “very quickly” on the first day of his office and give pardons to those accused of involvement with the attack.

“I will refuse a pardon from felon Trump!” Hemphill said on social media on Monday, demonstrating his lack of interest in the president-elect.

She alleges that MAGA is “bullying” her and that others have tried to contact her probation officer to get Hemphill into more trouble after she requested Trump to not highlight her case.

Hemphill claims that while the attackers believed she would cease denouncing Trump, they “just give me more confidence to continue!”

Internet reacts to Pamela Hemphill's post

Trump detractors' lauded Hemphill on X. Reacting to her post, one wrote: “Thank you Pam for waking up. You are what scares them the most.”

“Thank you for standing up and saying this,” a second user commented.

“Big respect, Pam. I’m proud of you,” one more reacted.

In an August interview with USA Today, Hemphill said that she had not been swayed by Trump's victory in November and was still planning to vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 race.

She expressed regret for “everything I said and did at the Capitol” after being found guilty in 2022. She spent her sixty days in a jail cell in California.

Hemphill has previously refused Trump's efforts to win her support. She asked him to not use her case to highlight her longer prison term as a case against Hunter Biden.

“Please don't use me for anything, Donald Trump. I'm not a victim of Jan6. I pleaded guilty because I was guilty,” she wrote on X.