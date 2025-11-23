MTG to run for president after fallout with Trump? Daughter says report a ‘lie’; Laura Loomer exclaims ‘I called it’

Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she'd be resigning from her position as Congresswoman, representing Georgia's 14th district, as of January 5, 2026. The Republican's decision came amid a public fallout with President Donald Trump, whose Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement she strongly supported. Now, a report from TIME magazine has claimed that Greene intends to run for President. Earlier, NOTUS had also reported on Marjorie Taylor Greene's plans of running for president. (Getty Images via AFP)

As per the publication, she's ‘privately told allies that she has considered running for president in 2028'. TIME cited two people who had spoken with the 51-year-old directly about this prospect, and three who were familiar with her thinking.

Reactions to MTG running for president in 2028

While MTG herself didn't respond to these reports, her daughter, Lauren Greene said it was untrue. “This is a lie,” she wrote, sharing the TIME report.

Earlier, NOTUS had also reported on MTG's plans of running for president. This was when she'd not announced her plans to resign from Congress. However, Greene had shut it down at the time, saying “Here’s my text response to Reese Gorman at Notus. Apparently Notus is a gossip blog, shame on the editor. ‘Sources.’ Congress needs to go back in session because DC reporters are bored and desperate. And I would like to pass bills and appropriations for my current job.”

While there is no clarity on her intent this time, Laura Loomer, Donald Trump's staunch ally, has jumped in to attack the Republican lawmaker. “I called it,” Loomer wrote on X.

In her post, she mentioned Vice President JD Vance, who many within the MAGA circles expect to run for president in 2028.

Notably, the news about Greene's plans to run for president comes after her feud with Trump. She's differed on several issues like rising costs, and the release of the Epstein files. With Trump calling her a ‘traitor’ Greene has leaned into her ‘America First’ stance. In her letter where she announced plans to resign, Greene had a parting message for Trump, saying loyalty was a ‘two-way street’.