Mark Sanchez’s ex Bobby T breaks silence after his stabbing and arrest, ‘None of this is surprising…’

Mark Sanchez’s former partner has spoken out following his recent stabbing and arrest in Indianapolis, saying she wasn’t surprised by what happened. UK-born model Bobby T, whose real name is Erin Campaneris, 44, shares an eight-year-old son named Daniel with the former New York Jets quarterback. Mark Sanchez’s former partner has spoken out following his recent stabbing and arrest in Indianapolis. (AP)

She posted a statement on Instagram one week after reports that Sanchez, 38, had been booked into an Indianapolis jail.

UK-born model Bobby T, whose real name is Erin Campaneris, 44, shares an eight-year-old son named Daniel with the former New York Jets quarterback.(123bobbyt)

“I am aware of the serious criminal charges currently facing my son’s father, Mark Sanchez,” she wrote. “My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight year old son, Daniel. I chose to remain silent publicly to protect Daniel.”

“Now that everything is out in the open, my focus hasn’t changed. I have always been concerned for his safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me,” she continued.

“Like everyone else, I learned of the horrific event through a news alert on my phone while sitting next to Daniel. I still know only what is publicly available,” she added.

“At the end of the day, I’m simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace,” she said.

Sanchez was stabbed in the chest on September 28 after what police described as an argument with 69-year-old truck driver Perry Tole in an Indianapolis alley. Court papers say the former quarterback confronted Tole about a parking space before the altercation turned violent.

Sanchez faces one Level 5 felony count of battery

Sanchez was later treated and booked by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He faces one Level 5 felony count of battery causing serious injury, plus misdemeanor charges for battery, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 5 after waiving an earlier hearing.

Tole has also filed a civil lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox Sports, claiming he suffered “severe permanent disfigurement” and injuries to his head, jaw, and neck.

Sanchez married actress Perry Mattfeld in May 2023.

Sanchez married actress Perry Mattfeld in May 2023. The two met in 2017 when she was filming Shameless and he was with the Chicago Bears.

“We both went to USC, both actually born at the same hospital, both Hispanic, a lot of weird things,” Mattfeld told *Glamour* in an interview last month.

“He fell in love with me immediately. I’m just kidding,” she said. “He didn’t, but we dated for a while even though we were always kind of apart because I was filming ‘In the Dark’ in Toronto for four years, and he was still playing. It only took six years to get engaged. And then we’ve been married for about two years and had twins in March.”