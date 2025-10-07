Donald Trump breaks silence on Mark Sanchez stabbing and arrest; ‘Little crazy’

President Donald Trump reacted to the stabbing incident involving former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, who was charged with assaulting a truck driver in Indianapolis over the weekend. Mark Sanchez, former NFL quarterback, was hospitalized and charged after a stabbing incident involving a truck driver in Indianapolis(AP)

After being hospitalised, Fox Sports analyst Sanchez was arrested in Indianapolis on Saturday. He was charged with unauthorized entry of a vehicle, public intoxication, and battery with injury, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. A felony charge of battery with significant physical injury, which has a maximum sentence of six years in jail, was later revealed by prosecutor Ryan Mears, according to the Associated Press (AP).

“We are literally talking about people fighting over a parking space and-or a dispute about where people are parking, and it resulted in someone receiving just incredibly significant injuries,” Mears said while speaking to media.

Sanchez assaulted the driver of a box truck that backed into the loading docks at a hotel, as per a police affidavit based on the driver's account to investigators and hotel surveillance footage of the brawl.

According to investigators, the altercation took place outside the automobile before the driver reflexively produced a knife. The truck driver received a cut on his left face, while Sanchez was rushed to a hospital with stab wounds to his upper right torso, the affidavit stated.

Here's what Trump said on Mark Sanchez stabbing

In an interview with Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax TV, Trump was questioned about Sanchez and his prior association with him.

“It’s too bad. He's a nice guy. I don't know what happened. Something bad happened. Something a little crazy happened,” Trump remarked. “I can only report that he was a nice guy; I know him a little bit.”

Sanchez arrived in Indianapolis for coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday. Before stepping down in June 2019, Sanchez spent ten seasons as a player for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Redskins. He had appearances on ABC and ESPN prior to becoming a game analyst for Fox Sports in 2021.

The truck driver, who works for an organization that recycles and disposes of commercial cooking oil, had parked in an alley close to a hotel loading dock, as per AP. According to the driver's family, he was "OK" and they “are speaking to lawyers.” Media reports on Monday suggested that the victim was suing Fox and Sanchez.

Sanchez's hearing on the initial lesser charges was set for Tuesday, but it has been postponed to November 4.