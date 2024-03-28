Marvel Rivals first trailer released, here's what to know about upcoming PC game

Marvel Games unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming PC game, Marvel Rivals, on Wednesday, March 27. Developed by NetEase Games, the superhero shooting game is based on a 6v6 format, similar to Overwatch. Upon its release, players will be able to take on iconic MCU characters, including Doctor Strange and Spider-Man. With the latest trailer providing a first look at the gameplay, here's all you need to know: Marvel Rivals will feature iconic MCU characters like Spider-Man, Hulk, and Storm(Marvel)

When will Marvel Rivals release?

While an official release date has not been set, Marvel Rivals is expected to arrive sometime in 2025. The developers said on their Discord server, “The game is currently in the throes of development, and as of now, the launch date remains undetermined.” However, the Closed Alpha testing is expected to begin by May 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Which MCU characters will be in Marvel Rivals?

The initial roster that will be made available during the Closed Alpha testing period consists of the following MCU characters, per Variety.

Black Panther Doctor Strange Groot Hulk Iron Man Loki Luna Snow Magik Magneto Mantis Namor Peni Parker Rocket Raccoon Scarlet Witch Spider-Man Storm Star-Lord The Punisher

How much will Marvel Rivals cost?

Marvel Rivals will be a free-to-play game similar to Overwatch and Valorant. However, there may be in-game microtransactions here and there.

What platforms will Marvel Rivals be on?

As of now, Marvel Rivals has only been made available upon release on PC via Steam and Epic Games store. However, developers are “actively exploring potential releases on other platforms.” This means the game may be accessible on Xbox and PlayStation consoles in the future.

What to expect from Marvel Rivals?

The China-based developer describes the game as:

“‘Marvel Rivals’ features a storyline crafted by the NetEase writing team where the merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099 has forced countless universes to collide in the Timestream Entanglement, creating new worlds and crises still unknown. Now, superheroes and supervillains from across the multiverse must fight together and against one another as disparate groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities.”