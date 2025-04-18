Menu Explore
Massive fire erupts at Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds | Photos

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 18, 2025 06:01 AM IST

A massive fire has broken out at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds. Videos circulating online show flames engulfing large sections of the grounds.

A massive fire has erupted at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds in Scott County. Photos circulating online show flames engulfing large sections of the grounds as firefighters work to bring the blaze under control. No injuries have been reported at this time. The extent of the damage remains unclear.

A massive fire has broken out at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds.(PIxabay)
A massive fire has broken out at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds.(PIxabay)

Some witnesses reported that the blaze may have been sparked by a lightning strike.

“The MN Renaissance Festival was hit by lightning and there's a three alarm fire going on there now,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Another reported, “There is a fire at the festival grounds. Someone said started by lightening strike.”

A third person wrote, “Fires at MN Renaissance Festival, Area 600 was Hit by Lightning by the Information I have been able to find out.”

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the cause.

Fire at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds. (Facebook/ David Walbridge)
Fire at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds. (Facebook/ David Walbridge)
Fire breaks out at Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds in Scott County.(Facebook/ Lindsey Filipiak)
Fire breaks out at Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds in Scott County.(Facebook/ Lindsey Filipiak)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

