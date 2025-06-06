McDonald's unveils new Hershey s’mores McFlurry on its menu: When will it be available in the US

McDonald’s is turning up the heat this summer with a brand-new dessert that’s sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. The Hershey S’mores McFlurry is the latest addition to the menu, arriving just in time to build anticipation ahead of the highly anticipated return of the Snack Wrap on July 10. Blending classic campfire flavors with the creamy goodness of McFlurry, this indulgent treat is set to become a fan favorite. McDonald’s introduces Hershey S’mores McFlurry this summer. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: National Donut Day 2025: Here’s where to score all the freebies and sweet deals

When will McDonald’s Hershey S’mores McFlurry be available?

The new sweet addition to the McDonald’s menu, Hershey S’mores McFlurry, is set to hit the US shelves on June 10, according to the fast food giant’s official website. The Hershey’s S’mores McFlurry combines McDonald’s classic vanilla soft serve with rich Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, crunchy graham crackers, and gooey marshmallows for a frozen twist on the iconic campfire treat. It’s available in two sizes, with the regular packing 460 calories and the mini coming in at 280.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has teamed up with Hershey’s for a sweet collaboration. Back in April, the two brands released the Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Frappe in select markets, offering a rich, chocolatey twist on the classic blended drink, according to Food & Wine.

McDonald’s recently announced the return of its beloved Snack Wrap, which has been off the menu for nearly a decade. The classic item features a McCrispy Strip made with all-white meat chicken, topped with shredded lettuce and cheese, all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla—just like fans remember it.

Also Read: Nutella unveils its first-ever new flavor in 60 years: Here’s when it will hit U.S. shelves

McDonald’s Hershey S’mores McFlurry available now for some customers

There is a limited edition of the Hershey's S’mores McFlurry, which is already available on the menu on the McDonald’s app. The Nation’s Restaurant News reported that the dessert is available at restaurants in Canada. Another McFlurry item that is available in Canada but has yet to hit the US restaurants is the Birthday Cake McFlurry.