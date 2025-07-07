Meet Emma Foltz, Louisiana Tech senior who saved 14 Camp Mystic girls amid Texas floods

Emma Foltz, a senior at Louisiana Tech University and a three-year counselor at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, heroically evacuated 14 young girls to safety during the catastrophic Guadalupe River flash floods that struck Central Texas on Friday. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry thanked Foltz, calling her brave. Emma Foltz rescued 14 girls at Camp Mystic amid floods

This comes as Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed on Sunday that 11 campers and a camp counselor are still missing and the death toll from flash foods rose to nearly 70.

Read More: Melania Trump's Texas floods post sparks outrage as she offers just two things to victims; ‘You and your husband…’

Praising a Camp Mystic counselor, Gov Landry said: “She played an instrumental role in helping evacuate 14 of her campers to safety. Please join me in thanking Emma for all her hard work and bravery under immense pressure.”

“Emma Foltz, of Alexandria, Louisiana and rising senior at Louisiana Tech has been a camp counselor at Camp Mystic in Texas for three years. We continue to pray for all those affected by this travesty. Louisiana is here to help!” he added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Emma Foltz’s heroic actions

Guadalupe River surged 26–29 feet in 45 minutes after 10–20 inches of rain fell on Friday, devastating Camp Mystic, a Christian girls’ summer camp hosting about 700 campers.

Foltz, a counselor, led 14 girls from her cabin to safety, navigating floodwaters that reached cabin rooftops.

Read More: Camp Mystic tragedy: Why weren't the camps evacuated during Texas floods in Kerr County?

Emma Foltz, from Alexandria, Louisiana, is a senior at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston. She has served as a Camp Mystic counselor for three years.

Meanwhile, Facebook posts about a ‘missing’ Emma Moreau, another counselor at Camp Mystic, have surfaced.

Please pray for my good friend Crystal Moreau 's step daughter and all that were at Camp Mystic and Kerrville area. Posted by Shauna Smith Rhodes on Friday, July 4, 2025

“Please pray for my good friend Crystal Moreau 's step daughter and all that were at Camp Mystic and Kerrville area,” one person wrote on social media.

However, Crystal clarified saying she has been found and is safe.