Kirklin Mack is a 26-year old YouTuber who went viral online due to a controversial video he posted on April 3, 2026, called “I Convinced a Stranger to Rob a Bank." Within days of being posted, the video got immensely viral and crossed more than 5 Million views. The video content sounded controversial which attracted the attention of viewers online. Kirklin Mack's recent YouTube video has gone viral. (UnSplash)

The viral video This was in a classic Mack fashion of posting videos. Similarly, his videos are titled, “I survived a plane crash”, and “ I survived 100 hours controlled by AI”. In this video, he was able to convince a stranger, known only as “Adam”, his old school friend to join him in robbing a bank. However, what Adam didn’t know, is that Hopkins had set it all up and carefully choreographed all the moves. The robbery was fake, and included a police chase and an eventual arrest. Nothing in the video was real, but it looked perfectly real to the viewers.

Adam was also contacted by FBI agents to help them look for Mack due to their school connection. After that, they became partners in robbing fake banks. Adam had spent 6 weeks inside his simulation and was only allowed to know the truth at the very end of the things. Adam was only made aware of the “cameras filming them” and not the whole extent of it.

“This dude will have MAJOR trust issues,” one of the viewers said about the whole process on behalf of Adam.