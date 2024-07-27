Meghan Markle ‘will try to attach herself’ to Kamala Harris for THIS specific reason

Since Joe Biden announced that he is stepping down from the presidential race and that VP Kamala Harris will fill his shoes, several speculations suggest that there's a budding alliance between Meghan Markle and Harris. Meghan Markle may be set to support Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidency.(AP/AFP)

Many royal commentators and experts speculate that the Duchess may eventually endorse Harris.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal commentator, told Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi, “She [Meghan] will try to attach herself to Kamala Harris because it will elevate her.”

“If Meghan does this, then Kamala will owe her one.”

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle could endorse Kamala Harris as she ‘wants to be…’

Meghan previously expressed her support for Kamala Harris during the 2020 election when Harris was Joe Biden's running mate. “I'm so excited to see that kind of representation,” Meghan told Meghan in 2020.

“For me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity.”

While members of the British royal family traditionally remain apolitical, Meghan's previous roles at the U.S. embassy and as a U.N. women's advocate highlight her engagement in public affairs.

Meghan Markle could endorse Harris

According to Schofield, a Newsweek poll revealed that 40 per cent of respondents would be influenced by a potential endorsement from Meghan and Prince Harry.

“Meghan wants to be included, this is potentially a very historic election,” Schofield explained to GB News.

“We really saw Meghan involved, including with Kamala Harris in some voter campaigns in 2020, and I think this is a great way for Meghan Markle to get her foot in the door.”

Following the cancellation of her podcast, Archetypes, there has been much speculation about Meghan's next move. She faces a career turning point with Netflix, which can literally “make or break” her career.

Many believe she has a keen interest in public affairs and could seek to become more involved in political activism.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle's coming Netflix show can ‘make or break’ her career

“I don't feel like she has tough enough skin, but I do believe that this is important to her,” Schofield admitted.

“We saw her in 2020 work with Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and Michelle Obama to do campaigns for women voting, getting women to the polls,” Schofield added.

“We also saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Time 100 event on ABC say Americans 'deserved change' during 2020, which was a very subtle endorsement of Joe Biden at the time.”