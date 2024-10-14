Meghan Markle's ex-bodyguard reveals ‘one huge lesson’ he learned from her

Meghan Markle’s former bodyguard is opening up on what it’s really like working for her amid bullying claims from her staff members. Steve Davies, who worked closely with the Duchess of Sussex when she first joined the Royal Family, has hit out at claims that she is a “dictator in high heels.” American actress Meghan Markle smiles during the 'Responsible Digital Future' forum in Bogota on August 15, 2024. Prince Harry and his wife, American actress Meghan Markle, arrived in Colombia at the invitation of Marquez, with whom they will attend various meetings with women and young people to reject discrimination and cyberbullying. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Meghan Markle's ex-bodyguard shuts down ‘bullying’ claims against duchess

“She gets a bad rap for being a not very good person to work with, that she was this evil person in the Royal Family,” said Davies while giving a first-hand intimate perspective on Meghan's behaviour and personality. “I saw her, from working at the studio to working with charities to working with dog walkers and cleaners. There’s one huge lesson I learned from her: It’s give respect to get respect.”

Davies reflected on the Suits star's transition from an actress to a duchess, saying, “I felt sorry [for her] because she’d gone from being a celebrity to being a member of the biggest family in the world.” “It was stressful for her — all the publicity,” he continued to tell In Touch Magazine, adding that Meghan had become “paranoid” due to “people following us around everywhere we went.”

“We had problems with drones, vehicles chasing us. It was a nightmare,” said Davies, who was hired by NBC while she was living in Toronto. “After a couple of weeks of working with her, I said, ‘What do you really want to do?’ She said, ‘I’d love to be able to go and shop in a grocery store,’” he recalled, adding, “The previous security team wouldn’t let her do that. So I pushed the cart around the grocery store, and she was putting stuff in it. She really enjoyed that.”