Melania addresses claims she's with Trump for his money in resurfaced video; 'You can't sleep or to hug…'

Melania Trump has faced scrutiny over her decision to marry Donald Trump several times due to the age difference between the couple. Melania is notably the third wife of the US President and they both are parents to 18-year-old son Barron. She is also a stepmother to Trump's four children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump. Melania even faced the accusations of dating or marrying Trump for financial gain, but a resurfaced footage show how she rejected such claims as baseless.(AP)

The resurface clip is from Melania's 1999 ABC News interview. She was just26 years old when correspondent Don Dahler asked the model about her relationship with the 53-year-old business mogul Trump.

Melania shuns rumours during her relationship with Trump

The Slovenian celebrity, who was then known as Melania Knauss, was questioned if she was “hurt” about rumors that she was only dating Trump for his money and declined to respond to whether or not she would accept his marriage proposal.

“You know, the people, they don't know me,” she replied.

Despite her answer, Don went on to ask, “Well, you don't see many 26-year-old supermodels on the arm of a 53-year-old car mechanics…”

Melania, who is now 54, hit back at her, saying that “You know what, you can't sleep or to hug or to talk with beautiful things, with beautiful apartment, beautiful plane, beautiful cars, beautiful houses, you can't do that. You could feel very empty.”

“And if somebody said, “you're with the man because he's rich and famous,” they don't know me,” she insisted.

Melania's take on giving up her modelling career

Responding to a question if she could see herself as the First Lady of the United States, Melania responded, “Yes, I would be very traditional like Jackie Kennedy.” She said she would support Trump andfulfill a lot of hersocial responsibilities.

She even acknowledged that she would be willing to leave her modelling career and “would stand by [my] man.”

Melania first took over as the First Lady of the US in 2017 and she resumed her role again this month following Trump's inauguration as the 47th President.