‘Kung Lao from Mortal Kombat’: Trump's character on SNL pokes fun at Melania, netizens find it ‘very funny’

While Saturday Night Live faced backlash for mocking assassination attempt on President Donald Trump and his scion Barron Trump's height, some social media users enjoyed one joke on Melania. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Commander in Chief Ball, part of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. SNL took swipe at Trump and his family in latest episode of SNL.(AP)

James Austin Johnson played Donald Trump during the skit, who addressed the audience as the US President, claiming he is “creating a new country” and is in his “king era”.

“Just like the founding rulers, I am creating a new country as well, and just like them, we're doing it very whitely,” he joked.

SNL blasted Melania's attendance at Trump inauguration. It highlighted the fact that how Melania avoided public appearance with her spouse during his election campaign. As Trump, Johnson stated: “The inauguration was a tremendous success.”

“It was inside due to cold and fear, we had a lot of surprise guests like Melania. That was nice. Melania showed up to my inauguration dressed like, frankly, Kung Lao from Mortal Kombat.”

Video game character Kung Lao is well-known for wielding his enormous headgear as a weapon. Melania's hat also became the subject of gags. The First Lady was likened to Cillian Murphy and McDonald's the Hamburglar.

Reacting to the skit, one X user wrote, “I’m dying….. it is fabulous!!!!”

“Nailed it,” another commented, while a third user said, “This wasn't a smearing, it was actually very funny.”

SNL pokes fun at Barron Trump

In another joke, Barron Trump was compared to a Lord of the Rings character due to his impressive six feet nine height.

In the Lord of the Rings, Gandalf, a wizard who is much higher than the Hobbits, knocks his head against Bilbo's doorframe.

Trump gave credit to Barron's height to his diet, especially the meals Melania made for him. “That's how he got so tall; he only ate her food.”

Recalling the moment when Trump asked Barron that he will become a basketball player, his 18-year-old son replied, “I like soccer, Dad,” the President replied, stating that “at your height, I like basketball better, but you can't talk them into everything.”