Melania Trump describes hubby Donald in ONE word as she speaks about their 1st date, reveals he ‘wanted more kids’ but…

Melania Trump, who appeared for her first TV interview in at least two years on Thursday, spoke candidly about her first date with Donald Trump, describing the time the duo spent together as “nice.” Melania Trump, the 54-year-old former First Lady, talked about her early courting with the former president and disclosed that he took her to Bedford, New Jersey, to explore some real estate he was interested in.(AP)

Melania, who moved to the US from Slovenia in 1996 and began her career as a model, first met Trump at a gathering in the Kit Kat Club in New York City during Fashion Week in 1998. Melania took Trump's contact number, but she did not give him her's to him.

In an interview, the 54-year-old former First Lady talked about her early courting with the former president and disclosed that he took her to Bedford, New Jersey, to explore some real estate he was interested in.

Describing their nearly two hour car journey, Melania said it was “very nice because we were two of us alone in the car for hour, hour and a half. No other noise, no other people because, at that time, he was already known as a zit celebrity. So it was really nice to be just the two of us.”

She mentioned that she felt some connection with Trump immediately, adding that she adored the “vision that he had” and their bond was “very special”.

Melania further described the former President in one word: “Caring”.

In a bid to promote her upcoming book Melania, the former First Lady sat down for an exclusive interview with Fox News's Ainsley Earhardt in New York.

She discussed her life in the White House, the 2024 presidential race, and how being a model prepared her to be the First Lady of the US.

Melania touches on her family life, reveals Trump wanted more kids

In 2004, Trump proposed to Melania on her birthday with a 15-carat ring worth $1.5 million. However, she said that Trump never mentioned or gave any indications of wanting to run for president.

As Melania touched on her family life, she shared that it was difficult for her to inform her son Barron,18, about the attempt on his dad's life.

Trump, according to her, is “a family man,” who “loves his country” and “wants to build better and prosperous.”

And when asked what it is about him that she finds so endearing, she replied, “His humor, his personality, his kindness—he is very special.”

She also disclosed Trump wanted to have more kids with her, but she was content with just Barron.

“I was always perfectly fine. And Donald was encouraging to have more and I said I'm completely fine with one because it's very busy life. And I know how busy he is. And I'm in charge of everything. So, that's why it's just perfect,” Melania stated.

Before getting married to Melania, Trump already had four children from two prior marriages.

Melania says Barron Trump enjoying his college life

Speaking about Barron's admission at New York University's Stern School of Business, she stated that it was his decision and he is having a good time at college.

Lauding her son's move to stay in New York, she said he wanted to study in NY and live in his home. She called him “incredible, young man”, adding that “I'm very proud of what he grew up to be. His strength, his intelligence. His knowledge. His kindness. He's enjoying his college days.”

She further hoped that Barron will “have a great experience”, admitting that his “life is very different than any other 18, 19-year-old child.”