Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg accused of having 'blood' on his hands in Senate hearing, shifts blame on Apple and Google

In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham didn't hold back, accusing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg of having "blood" on his hands. The hearing, titled "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis," witnessed intense exchanges and a spotlight on youth safety. Let's break down the key moments and developments from the hearing so far.

Senator Lindsey Graham's Strong Words:

Senator Lindsey Graham didn't mince words, directly telling Zuckerberg, "Mr. Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us, you have blood on your hands. You have a product that's killing people."

Graham highlighted the tragic story of South Carolina State House Rep. Brandon Guffey, whose son fell victim to a scam on Instagram, leading to devastating consequences. To which the Meta CEO said, "That's terrible. I mean, no one should have to go through something like that." Graham questioned Zuckerberg about Guffey's ability to sue Meta, to which Zuckerberg responded, "I think that they can sue us."

Responsibility Shift:

Zuckerberg suggested that Apple and Google, not social media companies, should bear the responsibility of checking users' ages to prevent underage access to apps. The Meta CEO proposed legislation regulating app store owners, emphasising the need for parental consent for app downloads.

“My understanding is Apple and Google, or at least Apple, already requires parental consent when a child does a payment with an app. So it should be pretty trivial to pass a law that requires them to make it so that parents have control anytime a child downloads an app,” Meta CEO said.

Section 230 scrutiny:

Senator Graham emphasised the need to reconsider Section 230, the federal law providing immunity to tech platforms for content moderation decisions. Graham's call to repeal Section 230 resonated with the audience, triggering applause and cheers.

Internal warnings from senior Meta executives:

Newly released internal documents revealed that senior Meta executives had expressed concerns about the company's handling of youth safety, warning Zuckerberg in 2021. The documents indicate internal disagreements and highlight potential underinvestment in user safety.

Recent safety measures for teens by Meta:

In response to the lawsuits and accusations, Meta asserts it has numerous tools to ensure teen safety and support parents on its platforms. Meta rolled out a series of youth safety policies and features weeks ahead of the hearing. These include hiding inappropriate content, expanding search term restrictions, introducing a "nighttime nudge," adjusting default privacy settings for teens, and partnering with the Center for Open Science for privacy-preserving data sharing.