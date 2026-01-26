Edit Profile
    Miami Airport bomb threat: When will MIA open after suspicious package found? Police give update

    Miami Airport bomb threat update: A security scare forced the evacuation of several sections of Miami International Airport on Sunday

    Published on: Jan 26, 2026 5:33 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Miami Airport bomb threat update: A security scare forced the evacuation of several sections of Miami International Airport on Sunday, sending thousands of travelers into chaos. A suspicious package prompted a large bomb squad response at terminals. This comes as there is already a widespread travel disruption because of Winter Storm Fern.

    A bomb threat was reported at Miami Airport on Sunday (Unsplash)
    Miami police issue statement

    According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the incident was triggered after an unattended piece of luggage was discovered near a departures-area door. As a precaution, law enforcement ordered an evacuation, while Bomb Squad units were dispatched to assess the situation. Several TSA checkpoints remained closed as the investigation continued.

    The evacuation unfolded around 5:30 PM local time, with videos and eyewitness accounts quickly spreading across social media. One traveler described the sudden disruption, saying people trying to board flights were “just told to leave” without being given any explanation.

    When will Miami Airport open again?

    Police said that the investigation is ongoing. The airport should begin operations as soon as the security threat is cleared.

    “At Miami airport...they are evacuating everyone...no idea why, but they said it is a security issue...let me know if anyone sees any news or anything," one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

    A separate passenger claimed on social media that a flight arriving from Zurich, Switzerland, was evacuated directly on the tarmac.

    Videos from inside the terminal showed employees lowering storefront gates as travelers hurried out with carry-ons in hand. Outside, hundreds of passengers were seen clustered along the palm tree-lined roads surrounding one of Florida’s busiest airports.

    “A loud BANG was just heard at the Miami Airport, and now the entire airport has been evacuated. Awaiting more information. Early Reports of arrests being made,” another passenger at the scene tweeted. They posted a video from the scene. It is unclear if arrests have been made.

    The scare compounded existing travel chaos caused by Winter Storm Fern, a historic system that has already resulted in numerous delays and cancellations nationwide and has been linked to at least 12 fatalities.

    Authorities have not released further details about the unattended bag or the exact nature of the security issue as the investigation remains ongoing.

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More

