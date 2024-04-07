Miami prison to be renamed after Trump? Niece Mary and Democrats quip ‘the only honor he truly deserves’

After Republicans proposed to rename Washington Dulles Airport in Virginia after Donald Trump, three House Democrats introduced legislation to rename a federal prison in Miami after the 45th US president. Taking a dig at Trump, Connolly in a statement on Friday stated that while the GOP leaders want to rename Dulles after Trump, the most suitable option would be to rename a federal prison.(AP)

The bill, which was introduced by Representatives Gerry Connolly of Virginia, John Garamendi of California and Jared Moskowitz of Florida on Friday, seeks to change Miami Federal Correctional Institution's name to the "Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution".

Taking a dig at Trump, Connolly in a statement on Friday stated that while the GOP leaders want to rename Dulles after Trump, the most suitable option would be to rename a federal prison.

Meanwhile, Garamendi quipped, "I hope our Republican friends will join us in bestowing upon Donald J. Trump the only honor he truly deserves."

He went on to day that renaming the federal prison nearest Mar-a-Lago in Trump's honor would be a “more fitting tribute” given that he is the only former president in American history to face criminal charges.

Moskowitz ridiculed the Republican leader, emphasising that Trump enjoys having his name written in gold letters on all of his buildings. He said, "But he's never had his name on a federal building before, and as a public servant, I just want to help the former president. Help us make that dream a reality.”

Trump's estranged niece Mary reacts to prison renaming proposal

Responding to the new bill, Mary Trump cheered the Democrats and said more such proposals should be introduced.

“Hey Dems: more of this, please,” she said in a post on X Friday afternoon.

Mary Trump has been an outspoken opponent of her uncle, who is a presumed Republican contender for 2024 presidential elections and is headed for a rematch with incumbent Joe Biden. Blasting his uncle in 2020, she penned the memoir "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man".

Trump has been charged in four different prosecutions, ranging from charges of illegally concealing classified information at his Florida resort to allegations that he plotted to overturn a lost 2020 presidential election. He is charged with 88 criminal offenses in total.