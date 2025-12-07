Michael Annett was suffering; big cause of death update on NASCAR star's tragic death

Michael Annett cause of death update: Former NASCAR driver Michael Annett tragically passed away at 39, JR Motorsports and his management team confirmed. While details about his death were not available at the time of writing this story, a key update emerged. Driver Michael Annett watches the board during qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on June 19, 2021(AP)

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Annett family with the passing of our friend Michael Annett," the racing team posted to X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “Michael was a key member of JRM from 2017 until he retired in 2021 and was an important part in turning us into the four-car organization we remain today.”

Annett, 39, spent the most successful stretch of his career with JR Motorsports, joining the organization in 2017 and making 158 Xfinity Series starts with the team. His signature moment came in 2019, when he opened the season with a victory at Daytona International Speedway, a highlight in a career that spanned more than a decade.

Well before his JRM tenure, Annett broke into the Xfinity Series in 2008 and went full-time the following year, ultimately logging 321 starts at that level. His resume also includes three seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series, competing for Turner Scott Motorsports from 2014 to 2016.

Several drivers paid tribute to Annett. "Michael was a respected competitor whose determination, professionalism, and positive spirit were felt by everyone in the garage," NASCAR said in a statement. "Throughout his career, he represented our sport with integrity and the passion of a true racer. NASCAR extends its condolences to Michael's family and many friends."

Michael Annett cause of death update

While no official cause of death has been released so far, fellow driver Brad Keselowski indicated that Annett was suffering.

“I remember this day vividly. Michael was an up and comer at the same time I was and he was looking really good. In the end, Life took us different paths and all of us who knew him and the talent he had are sad to see him go, but glad he is no longer suffering,” Keselowski tweeted.

It is unclear if Annett was unwell.

His driving career wound down in 2021 after a stress fracture forced him to miss time, an injury that ultimately contributed to his retirement.

Long before he entered motorsports, Annett was a multi-sport athlete. He played defense for the Tier I junior ice hockey team Waterloo Black Hawks before moving into professional stock-car racing.