Mike Tyson faces $1.6mn lawsuit days after Saudi Royal offered $700mn for Jake Paul rematch

Mike Tyson, who was reportedly offered $700 million from a Saudi Royal, is facing legal action for allegedly breaking a promotional agreement with a gambling corporation to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

According to FTTV Boxing, Turki Alalshikh, the head of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, offered the huge amount to Tysonif he convincingly defeats Paul in a knockout win in three minutes.

“Jake Paul is a joke. I am giving Mike Tyson $700 million if he agrees to fight Jake Paul this time in a real fight and wins by KO in a maximum of three minutes,” Alalshikh stated.

Paul defeated the famed boxer last month in a highly anticipated bout that aired live on Netflix to millions of spectators worldwide.

While the bout was deemed as a lackluster event that was allegedly staged, Tyson might have the opportunity to make amends with a "real fight" after receiving a very generous offer.

Mile Tyson accused of breaking January contract

UK-based Medier, which promotes online casino and betting provider Rabona, has accused Tyson and his firm Tyrannic of violating a January contract in March when the Netflix special was announced. Medier has claimed that the deal was broken due to a scheduling dispute.

In contrast, the suit filed in October in London asserts that Tyson cost Medier a significant loss of around $1.59 million (1.5 million euros).

“The true reason for Mr. Tyson and Tyrannic’s hasty and unlawful termination was because Mr. Tyson had agreed [to] a deal, sponsored by Netflix, to fight the influencer Jake Paul,” the firm's attorney wrote in documents published on Friday.

In response, Tyson's aides issued a statement to The Post.

“It is the company’s position that Medier, Ltd. materially breached the terms of its license agreement on multiple occasions and in various ways. As such, Tyrannic, LLC was well within its legal and contractual rights to terminate the license agreement for material breach in an effort to mitigate additional reputational harm to the Tyson brand.”