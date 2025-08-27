Minneapolis mass shooting: First details of suspect who opened fire near Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

A mass shooting in downtown Minneapolis in Minnesota, on Tuesday afternoon left at least one person dead and multiple people injured. The suspect opened fire at a group of people on the pavement, just opposite the Cristo Rey Jesuit High School on Clinton Avenue. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Later, Minneapolis Police Chief revealed the details of the suspect who is at large, even as the police conduct a massive, city-wise manhunt. O'Hara said that the suspect opened fire on the road at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday using a high-velocity .223 rifle. He fired at least 30 shots.

When police arrived, they found several people with gunshot wound, with one of them dying. At least five more were injured, police confirmed. Though some of the victims were critically injured, police said all of them are expected to survive.

"Earlier this afternoon, our city experienced a deeply troubling act of violence," O'Hara said. "This level of firepower unleashed in broad daylight is completely sickening and unacceptable."

What we know about the suspect

Police Chief O'Hara said that the suspect fled in a vehicle after the shooting and continues to remain at large. He said that that officers with the department are looking through difference evidence and following leads to locate the shooter. Minneapolis residents have also been asked to come forward and help the police with information or surveillance footage from the scene of the shooting