Missing Hannah Kobayashi's sister remembers their late dad in heartbreaking post, ‘Life without you feels like a puzzle’

The sister of missing Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi has remembered their late father in a heartbreaking post amid the search for her sister. 58-year-old Ryan Kobayashi tragically jumped to his death during the ongoing search for Hannah, who disappeared while heading to New York City after missing a connecting flight to New York and being stranded in Los Angeles. Missing Hannah Kobayashi's (R) sister remembers their late dad (L) in heartbreaking post (Sydni Kobayashi/Facebook, Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi/Facebook)

‘I’m holding onto every memory we shared’

Hannah’s sister, Sydni Kobayashi, shared a photo of her father with a child (possibly herself) on his lap. She captioned the photo, “dad, I still hear your laugh and feel the last hug you gave me telling me you “never wanted to let me go” in my dreams, and I miss you more than words can hold. life without you feels like a puzzle with a missing piece, and the ache of losing you doesn’t fade. I wish you could have seen yourself through my eyes when I was last with you—how much you were loved and needed. I carry you with me every day, and I’ll never stop loving you. rest easy, dad, and know I’m holding onto every memory we shared.”

Sydni previously shared another tribute for her father, saying, “I love you and miss you so much. I’m going to continue to stay strong for you. We’re going to find Hannah.” It is unclear why Ryan took such an extreme step while looking for Hannah.

Hannah was caught on camera crossing into Mexico, following which she was declared a voluntary missing person by police. While police believe she went to Mexico by choice, her family doesn’t agree. They are investigating the possibility that Hannah may have been involved in an immigration marriage scam.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).