Missouri man arrested for killing his mother after mistaking her for intruder: ‘He hasn’t stopped crying’

In an unfortunate incident, a former college football player shot his mother dead, thinking she was an intruder attempting to break into their house in Olivette, Missouri. Jaylen Johnson, 25, was charged with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action after he accidentally shot his mother.(X@monpapa2016)

Jaylen Johnson, who has been arrested on the charges of manslaughter and armed criminal activity, opened fire on his mother when she tried to get inside the home from the back door on Thursday morning.

According to Olivette police, 25-year-old Jaylen dialed 911 after realising he had mistaken his mother for an intruder. However, Monica McNichols-Johnson died at home, despite Johnson and his girlfriend's efforts to save her life.

“He hasn’t stopped crying" following the tragic incident, Jaylen's lawyer William Goldstein told St. Louis Post-Dispatch, stressing that he has no criminal record.

The lawyer added that his client was keeping a gun in the house for self-defence after being robbed at gunpoint.

His counsel described him as a “sweetheart kid”, who has a bright future. Prosecutors have placed his bail at $100,000.

The event may renew the discussion over Missouri's contentious gun laws, which allow residents to legally use firearms if they fear they are in danger of being attacked under the state's "stand your ground" statute.

