Morgan Freeman says he is ‘huge fan’ of Elon Musk in resurfaced clip, Tesla CEO calls actor ‘amazing’

Elon Musk has called Morgan Freeman “amazing” after a resurfaced clip of the actor saying he is a fan of the Tesla CEO was shared on X. The 2016 video of Freeman was recently shared by the X account ‘ELON NEWS & INTERVIEWS’. Morgan Freeman says he is ‘huge fan’ of Elon Musk in resurfaced clip (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)

“I’m a huge fan of Elon Musk,” Freeman said in an interview with CNBC in 2016. He confessed that when he is on break from his film sets, he often checks Tesla’s stock price on his phone.

“I think he’s got the most incredibly forward thinking ideas about where we can go technologically. What he has done – nobody else has ever done. He has landed a rocket ship so it becomes reusable. You know what a feat that is?” he added.

Sharing the clip on X, Musk captioned it, “Morgan Freeman is awesome”.

‘He’s a national treasure’

X users echoed Musk’s thoughts in the comment section, with one user saying, “Those who have a forward-looking mindset are fantastic.” “Yes he is. He’s a down to earth common sense guy. Rare in Hollywood,” one user wrote, while another said, “this rules. i respect celebrities who don’t pretend to care about social issues in order to pander to fellow phony hypocritical activists”. One user wrote, “One of Hollywood’s greatest and most sane”. Another said, “He is definitely a gem. I'm not enamored with Hollywood. But I will say Morgan Freeman and Keanu Reeves are good humans.”

“He plays the voice of God... never in controversy. He does cool things for many people. Certainly, a legend,” one user said. One wrote, “Morgan Freeman lives down here by me in Gulf Shores, ALl. Most down to earth guy ever. He goes to restaurants here and is very polite to everyone.” “I can listen to that man talk about anything for hours,” said one user, while another wrote, “He’s a national treasure.”