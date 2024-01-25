 MrBeast makes history with most reposted post on X after earning over $250,000 - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / MrBeast makes history with the most reposted post on X after earning over $250,000

MrBeast makes history with the most reposted post on X after earning over $250,000

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jan 25, 2024 11:50 PM IST

MrBeast's viral post on X amasses 3.9 million reposts.

YouTube sensation MrBeast recently created history on Elon Musk's X platform. After raking in a whopping $250,000 from an old video uploaded on X, he set a new record with the most reposted post in the platform's history.

MrBeast's viral post on X amasses 3.9 million reposts.(X/Mr. Beast)
MrBeast's viral post on X amasses 3.9 million reposts.(X/Mr. Beast)

In the post which got the most reposts MrBeast wrote, "I’m gonna give 10 random people that repost this and follow me $25,000 for fun (the $250,000 my X video made).”

The post quickly became viral, amassing a staggering 3.9 million reposts and counting. Not to mention, it also got 2.1 million likes.

Guinness World Records acknowledges

Even the folks at Guinness World Records took notice, tweeting, "CHECK YOUR DMS." Looks like history was made, and everyone wanted to be a part of it.

Elon Musk parody account, in their usual quirky style, tweeted, “I partook in history.”

MrBeast's X journey

This record-breaking post follows MrBeast's initial venture into X, where he reaped the benefits of the platform's ad revenue-sharing program. His video, with over 160 million views, showcased the power of quality content and engagement on X.

X vs. YouTube earnings

MrBeast, ever the transparent creator, compared his X earnings to his YouTube payouts. His X video, projected to make $263,655, outshines his YouTube video, highlighting the potential financial gains on Elon Musk's platform.

Delving into the numbers, it's crucial to note that X's view count differs from YouTube. X counts impressions, not just video views. The platform's unique metrics require a closer look to understand the real impact of a post. The screenshot suggests access to a special Analytics page, hinting at exclusive features not available to the average user.

X's amplify program in play

MrBeast's quarter-million-dollar windfall is attributed to X's Amplify program, an invite-only club with just over 200 publishers. This exclusive program features pre-roll video ads.

