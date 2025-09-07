Murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska's GoFundMe draws many donors: 'Should be six figures at least'

Several donors have flocked to murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska's GoFundMe page. Zarutska, who fled her war-torn home, was murdered in North Carolina this August, and cops have arrested one Decarlos Brown Jr. in the case. A GoFundMe for Iryna Zarutska was launched on August 24 itself.(GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe for Zarutska was launched on August 24 itself, but seemingly more people are headed to the donation page now after video of the brutal attack on the refugee surfaced.

What Iryna Zarutska's GoFundMe says

Zarutska's GoFundMe states that the 23-year-old's death has come as a terrible blow for her aunt Valeria.

“Ira had recently arrived in the United States, seeking safety from the war and hoping for a new beginning. Tragically, her life was cut short far too soon. This is an irreparable loss for her family. We have created this fundraiser to support Valeria and her loved ones during this heartbreaking time and to help them with the unexpected expenses,” her GoFundMe page reads.

The message ends on a note of thanks, stating that any help would go a long way.

What people are saying about Iryna Zarutska's GoFundMe

With Zarutska's murder back in public attention, many on X are now flocking to her GoFundMe page to help out in whatever way they can.

“Her GoFundMe is at just $39k — should be six figures at least. This story deserves national attention,” a person said, while noting that in a ‘sane country’, this would be much ‘bigger than George Floyd’. Floyd, a black man, was killed when he was being detained by the Minneapolis police, sparking protests across the US.

A community called ‘Justice for Iryna’ has also been started on X, with the admin of the same stating “I've just made a donation using the fees from this project towards Iryna's relatives.” A fellow community member added, “Beauty of trenches is that we also can give back to real causes.”

Others shared the page link and sought support for her family and relatives. “Here's the GoFundMe for her family even if we can't or won't serve vigilant justice it only takes a click to give them some financial relief,” remarked one.

At the time of writing, Iryna Zarutska's GoFundMe has raised $41,651, while the goal was $45,000, and the page notes that 95 people just donated – showing how people are flocking to show support to the murdered refugee.

Iryna Zarutska GoFundMe(GoFundMe)

What happened to Iryna Zarutska

Zarutska was stabbed multiple times, authorities said, and at least one blow struck her in the throat. The incident took place on the Lynx Blue Line light rail system in Charlotte, North Carolina.